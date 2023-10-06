Survey: 27% of Bulgarians would Emigrate, 3/4 of them - for Higher Incomes

27% of Bulgarians would emigrate abroad - the data is from a study made by the "Trend" research center. It was carried out in the period September 5-11. The study was commissioned by MEP Sergey Stanishev and was presented at a forum on the demographic situation in the country organized by the delegation of Bulgarian socialists in the European Parliament.

Vice President Iliana Yotova emphasized that demographic problems are the most important topic for Bulgaria.

Data from the "Trend" survey indicates that for 76% of respondents, low income is the main factor why young people postpone having children, and according to slightly more than 50%, the reason for this is lack of (financial) security. For over half of those who would emigrate, the main reason would be a better opportunity to work abroad. Nearly 60% of Bulgarians do not play sports. Every year Bulgaria loses the population of a regional town - said MEP Sergey Stanishev:

"This trend, if not reversed, will lead to the following: by 2050, according to forecasts, we will be under 5 million people. A large part of the population will be over 65 years of age - about 40%".

Stanishev suggests that every Bulgarian cabinet should have a special deputy prime minister who is responsible for demography, as well as that large-scale prevention programs should be implemented in the 2024 Budget.

"There is not a more pressing issue for Bulgaria than demographic problems," said Vice President Iliana Yotova:

"We will categorically not wave the white flag regarding demographic problems, because I am perhaps one of the last optimists who believe that all is not lost and that now is the time to take measures - just when politics is filled with content and let's all together ensure Bulgaria's security, because for me, security is the basis of untying the demographic knot tightly tightened around our throats".

