Bulgaria: A Sick Woman attributed her Apartments to her Doctors after which She Passed Away

A sick woman attributed her apartments to her doctors and died. The head of the surgery clinic at "Alexandrovska Hospital" Associate Professor Dr. Manol Sokolov and the dermatologist Dr. Evgenia Bozhikova each received an apartment from their late patient Dr. Lidiya Chakarova, Nova TV reported.

The two claim that she gave them her apartments in "Lozenets" and "Lavov Most" because they took care of her.

Lidiya Chakarova died on September 1 of this year, without any of her relatives being notified. Her death was confirmed by the general practitioner Dr. Ivan Minkov, with whom the dermatologist lives on a family basis.

Two days later, the body of the pensioner was cremated in the crematorium in Plovdiv, where the declaration of consent from the heir is not mandatory.

"She said, 'I want to donate my apartment to you.' My first reaction was 'No! No way! Such things are a burden to me'. More than 6 months - maybe 8-9, I thought about it. All my relatives and my lawyer advised me to accept because it is her will. They said that I have no right to reject the woman's will", commented Dr. Evgenia Bozhikova.

According to rehabilitator Galya Kamenova, no care was given to the deceased woman.

“There was no place on the body that was not bruised. The body must have been rolled on the ground to turn blue all over. It was just scary," the woman recalls.

Her relatives found out about the signed agreements of the elderly woman with the two doctors - Dr. Evgenia Bozhikova and Associate Professor Manol Sokolov, by chance in March of this year, when she disappeared from her home on "Maria Luiza" Boulevard in Sofia and her phone was switched off for several days.

This is what one of her nephews, Valentin Borisov, says. He was adopted by the sister of the late Lidiya, but he has talked to and has seen his aunt before.

"She called me and told me that the situation is very scary, that they are going to take her somewhere, but she doesn't know where. From then on there was no connection with her. 'We'll talk later, then I'll explain to you'. Those were her words. After an hour had passed, the phone was already switched off", says Lidiya Chakarova's nephew.

Valentin started looking for his aunt in different hospitals in Sofia. He found her in a private hospice, where Dr. Bozhikova decided to place her after Lidiya fell, broke her leg and underwent surgery.

According to Valentin, his aunt did not sound completely adequate. She was intoxicated. However, Dr. Evgenia Bozhikova claims that she herself paid for the elderly woman's operation. At the hospice, Lidiya's nephew saw the two doctors for the first time, and Dr. Bozhikova realized that Lidiya had relatives after all.

Dr. Bozhikova was very worried by the presence of the woman's relative, he himself described. She started to get nervous.

Lidiya Chakarova donated her apartment on "Maria Luiza" Boulevard next to "Lavov Most" to Dr. Bozhikova on March 18, 2022 with the help of an attorney. The doctor claims that she hesitated for a long time whether to accept the five-room apartment, but finally agreed.

As a sign of gratitude, she decided that she would take care of her. Years ago, she started treating Lidiya's skin problems for free, and that's how the two became closer. Until March of this year, when she fell and broke her leg, Lidiya could serve herself. She paid women to clean her house and do her shopping.

After being discharged from the hospice, however, the woman remained bedridden until September 1, when she died. Dr. Bozhikova claims that she was by her side all this time. However, the elderly woman's relatives believe that Lidiya was not cared for.

"She was… I can't describe it. Imagine a short man of very small size, with a huge hump, lying in a strange position and not moving. 24 hours a day she does not move. She was all blue - shoulders, arms, legs were blue-black. Either it was from a fall, or she was rolled on the floor, or her body was dragged around. Not a certain area, but the whole body, I had never seen anything like that before. Such immobilization bruises cannot occur easily. They are not on the lying side, but on the free side". This is how Galya Kamenova described the condition of the already deceased woman.

According to her, Lidiya was not fed, the hygiene was also not good.

“She was lying on her side and her mouth was drooling. It couldn't be wiped with a napkin. They were putting kitchen roll next to her mouth. And she was always dripping in sweat. I think a pet receives more care than a person. I can't imagine such conditions for a human being", said the rehabilitator.

To help his aunt, her nephew, Valentin, went to live with her for about 2 months. He says that Dr. Bozhikova did not go often because she was tired, busy or was on holidays in Bulgaria and abroad. According to him, the caregiver provided by the doctor had no medical education and could not adequately care for Lidiya.

On April 20 of this year, Lidiya donated her second apartment in "Lozenets" to the head of the surgery clinic at "Alexandrovska" Hospital, Assoc. Manol Sokolov, of whom she was a patient years ago. A few months before she died, a close friend of Lidiya's, who wished to remain anonymous, said that she had difficulty contacting her.

After the elderly woman died, Dr. Bozhikova did not notify any of her relatives. The death certificate says she died at 12 p.m. The document was prepared by Lidiya's personal physician, who lives on a family basis with Dr. Bozhikova.

"I didn't know she had heirs. I put obituaries on the door with the idea that whoever is interested in her will see them. On the advice of my lawyer, I did not call Valentin, as our last conversation was quite unpleasant. I asked my lawyer if I should call him and she said no because he has no relation to Lidiya", the dermatologist said.

Dr. Ivan Minkov writes that Lidiya died of heart failure. He found no evidence of a violent death and allowed the deceased to be cremated. Her body was cremated in Plovdiv, because a declaration from a relative is required in Sofia.

"The guy at the agency told me that when she asked them about parentage documents, she called some lawyer and they dictated to her. On a checkered sheet she wrote 'I, as her friend, consent to her cremation'. There is no moral here, no humanity. There is business and money here. And she took an invoice from the funeral so she could cash in", commented Emil Neshev, who is also the deceased's nephew.

Lidiya Chakarova's two nephews have no right to receive an inheritance from her by law and do not claim such.

