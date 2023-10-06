At least 116 were Killed in the Attack on a Military Academy in Syria

At least 116 were killed in a drone attack on a military academy in Homs in central Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In one of the bloodiest attacks against the Syrian military in the course of the war, civilians were also killed, the Ministry of Defense of the country wrote yesterday. It then linked the incident to "terrorist groups" supported by "well-known" international actors.

Figures on the wounded vary: from 180 according to the Syrian Center for Human Rights to nearly 240 according to the health ministry. Health Minister Hassan al-Ghobash spoke of at least six women killed and six children killed.

"Al Arabiya" television writes that after the attack, the Syrian army began shelling the positions of armed groups in the provinces around Idlib and Aleppo. The UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, called on all parties to maintain their utmost restrain and immediately end the escalation.

No one has claimed responsibility. Al Jazeera, which took the side of the opposition against President Bashar al-Assad at the beginning of the war, described what happened as a "serious breach in security, a blow to the Syrian regime", the likes of which has not been inflicted in the heart of government-controlled territory for years.

At the cadet graduation ceremony, the target of the attack was the Minister of Defence.

"After the ceremony ended, those present headed towards the courtyard and then the explosives hit them. We did not understand where they came from, we only saw how corpses littered the ground," a witness who participated in the preparatory work on the ceremony scene told Reuters. The agency also spoke of an unconfirmed video shared on WhatsApp in which the words, "Take him out," can be heard. Over half a million are the victims of the war in Syria, which broke out in 2011. Nearly 6.8 million are displaced, another 6 million are refugees or seeking asylum abroad.

