Since the beginning of 2023: Over 14,000 people have Entered Germany Illegally

Since the beginning of the year, more than 14,000 people have entered Germany illegally through the border with Poland. Reception centers can no longer cope with the pressure. Local MPs therefore want Berlin to introduce permanent border checks.

According to authorities, the number of undocumented migrants crossing Germany's eastern border has increased significantly in recent months.

The interior minister wants a border protocol similar to the one imposed on Germany's southern border in 2015. However, the government in Berlin does not support this request.

Until Europe finds a coordinated approach to border control, human traffickers will continue to exploit the cracks in the system. At the same time, asylum-seeking migrants will find it hard to resist the promise of a new life.

