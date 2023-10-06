Since the beginning of 2023: Over 14,000 people have Entered Germany Illegally
Since the beginning of the year, more than 14,000 people have entered Germany illegally through the border with Poland. Reception centers can no longer cope with the pressure. Local MPs therefore want Berlin to introduce permanent border checks.
According to authorities, the number of undocumented migrants crossing Germany's eastern border has increased significantly in recent months.
The interior minister wants a border protocol similar to the one imposed on Germany's southern border in 2015. However, the government in Berlin does not support this request.
Until Europe finds a coordinated approach to border control, human traffickers will continue to exploit the cracks in the system. At the same time, asylum-seeking migrants will find it hard to resist the promise of a new life.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Italy: At least 21 Dead after a Bus carrying Tourists fell off an overpass in Venice
- » Poland and the Czech Republic introduce Checks on the Slovak Border
- » The European Commission expects Harmful Emissions in the EU to be Reduced by at least 90% by 2040
- » The EC received Bulgaria's revised Recovery and Sustainability Plan on September 30
- » Former Prime Minister Fico Wins the Elections in Slovakia
- » The European Commission is Skeptical about the Schengen Compensation requested by Romania