COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 266 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

There were 266 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, one person died as a result of the disease, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The new cases were detected using 1,904 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 14 percent.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 38,476. There are 3,715 active cases, 364 of them have been hospitalized, with 42 admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

24 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been admitted to intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 151 patients were cured, bringing the total number to 1,273,515. The administered doses of vaccines in the last 24 hours were 3,424, bringing the total number of administered doses to 4,629,119.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal