Weather in Bulgaria: Rainfall in some places - See Where

The minimum temperatures will mostly be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia around 9°C, and the maximum between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 22°C.

Sunny weather will prevail before noon. Cloudiness will increase during the day from the west, it will be high and medium. In separate places, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region, it will rain. A weak to moderate north-westerly wind will blow, after noon in Eastern Bulgaria it will orientate from the north-east.

Sunny weather will prevail along the Black Sea. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness, but it will remain almost without rain. A light to moderate wind will blow, mainly from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21 and 25 degrees. The temperature of the sea water is 21-23°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains before noon, but cloudiness will increase from the west. In the afternoon, light rain will fall in places, mainly in the Rilo-Rhodope region. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 16°C, at 2000 meters around 9°C.

It will be mostly sunny on Saturday. The wind will be weak from the west. The minimum temperatures will be between 7°C and 12°C, and the maximum between 21°C and 26°C.

Sunday morning will be sunny and still relatively warm. During the day, with the passage of a cold atmospheric front, the cloudiness will increase and it will rain in some places. As the wind picks up from the west-northwest, cool air will move in and temperatures will drop significantly in the evening and Monday night.

On Monday, the day will start with mostly cloudy weather, light rain is still possible. After noon, the chance of precipitation is low, and the clouds will break and decrease. The wind will weaken and temporarily shift from the northeast.

It will be cool, with maximum temperatures between 13 and 18 degrees. It will be mostly sunny in the coming days. Tuesday morning will be cold with temperatures between 3°C and 8°C, but with the wind turning from the west-southwest the weather will warm up and temperatures in most parts of the country will be above 20°C.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology