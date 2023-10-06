Bulgaria: Eighth Day of Blockade by Protesting Miners and Energy Workers

Protesting miners and energy workers from the "Maritsa-Iztok" complex continue their blockade of the "Trakia" highway, "Prokhoda na Republikata" and the Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo.

They are determined to stay in the three locations until the territorial plans for a just transition are withdrawn by the European institutions.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov explained why the plans for the coal regions should not be withdrawn from Brussels:

"This discussion with the EC must go in parallel with the talks with the miners and the energy companies. That is why it is important that they do not stand on the highway, but come so that we can enter into the depth of the conversation. What has been seen, I am absolutely convinced that a large part of them don't quite understand what the plans are and how they would help them. The plans are not the ones that shut down the plants as they imagine. The plans help when the market shuts down the plants, when they can't operate because there is more cheap electricity from other sources," commented the Prime Minister.

