Bulgaria: Motorcyclist crashed head-on into a School Bus and Died
A motorcyclist died on the spot after a collision with a school bus on the Malko Tarnovo - Zvezdets road.
According to initial information, the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. The children were traveling from the school in Malko Tarnovo to the village of Zvezdets, when a motorcyclist hit them head-on.
The motorcyclist died on the spot from the impact. He is a 36-year-old man from Burgas. According to unconfirmed information, 37 children were on the bus. There are no casualties.
