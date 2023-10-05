The Man who took Hostages in a Bulgarian village committed Suicide while in custody

Crime | October 5, 2023, Thursday // 17:08
Bulgaria: The Man who took Hostages in a Bulgarian village committed Suicide while in custody

The 41-year-old man from Lom, who kidnapped 2 women and shot another man in the village of Valkovo, Sanandski region, a few days ago, committed suicide in custody.

His death was also confirmed by the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad.

The arrested kidnapper has been treated in a psychiatric facility in the past.

He is known to the police, but he turned himself in thanks to the intervention of psychologists.

The two abducted women are in good general condition. However, the man who was shot is in danger for his life.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: suicide, Hostages, man
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria