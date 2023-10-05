The Man who took Hostages in a Bulgarian village committed Suicide while in custody
The 41-year-old man from Lom, who kidnapped 2 women and shot another man in the village of Valkovo, Sanandski region, a few days ago, committed suicide in custody.
His death was also confirmed by the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad.
The arrested kidnapper has been treated in a psychiatric facility in the past.
He is known to the police, but he turned himself in thanks to the intervention of psychologists.
The two abducted women are in good general condition. However, the man who was shot is in danger for his life.
