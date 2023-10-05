Survey: Terziev leads over Hekimyan ahead of Sofia's Local Elections
10% is the difference between Vasil Terziev and Anton Hekimyan in favor of the WCC-DB candidate at the start of the campaign for local elections in Sofia. This is according to a study by the Center for Analysis and Marketing, conducted in the period September 30 - October 3 among 1,003 adults, realized with the agency's own funds.
33.8% of the respondents say that they will vote for Terziev in the first round, and 23.7% for Hekimyan.
According to the survey, Vasil Terziev would win in the second round.
Director of the Center for Analysis and Marketing Yuliy Pavlov added:
"If we take which list for municipal councilors they will vote for, we see that the WCC-DB and "Spasi Sofia" coalition has 35% of the likely voters, the GERB-SDS coalition - about 25%, which is a narrowing of the gap compared to the parliamentary elections. On those elections the difference was almost 15%, with GERB around 25% - we can see that they didn't lose much. WCC lost a little, i.e. the 'assembly' damage is more severe for 'We Continue the Change'. It's not much, but it is still felt".
The results of the survey indicate 13.8% for BSP candidate Vanya Grigorova, 10.2% for "Vazrazhdane" candidate Deyan Nikolov.
4.6% of the people will vote for Vili Lilkov, and 3% for the candidate of "There Is Such a People" Ivaylo Valchev.
