Day 589 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Strike on a Supermarket in Kharkiv claimed at least 49 Lives including a Child

Day 589 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

A Russian attack on a supermarket in Ukraine claimed at least 49 lives, including a child

Zelensky: The most important challenge is to maintain the unity of Europe

Zelensky called on the opposition in Russia to fight for changes in the country

EU leaders expressed hope that the US would continue to support Ukraine

Over 26,000 Ukrainians are missing since the war began

US to send confiscated Iranian munitions to Ukraine

Ukraine reports new advances in the south, holds back Russian forces in the east

Shoigu and General Gerasimov met with commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Spain for a summit with European leaders

Bloomberg: Istanbul will host the next consultations on Ukraine this month after the meetings in Copenhagen and Jeddah

Russia plans to build a naval base on the Black Sea coast in a separatist region of Georgia

London: Moscow plans to use mines against civilian ships in the Black Sea



A Russian attack on a supermarket in Ukraine claimed at least 49 lives, including a child

At least 49 people, including a 6-year-old child, died in a Russian missile attack on a grocery store and a cafe in the Ukrainian village of Groza, Kharkiv region. This was announced by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, quoted by the UNIAN agency. Zelensky described the attack as a "brutal Russian crime and a deliberate act of terrorism."

Russians just now deliberately hit a cafe and killed 48 civilians, wounding other 6 people in the village of Groza, Kupyansky District, Kharkiv Oblast.



There is a 6-year-old boy amongst those killed. The number of victims is still counting. pic.twitter.com/46npl10mCm — Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) October 5, 2023

"I express my condolences to all those who lost loved ones and relatives. We are providing help to the injured," said Zelensky.

The Chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, specified that the attack took place at 1:15 p.m.

"Six people, including a child, were injured and received medical assistance. Rescue operations are continuing on the spot," added Sinegubov.

According to Zelensky, all those who help Russia, bypassing sanctions, are criminals. "All those who support Russia are supporters of evil. This and similar acts of terrorism are needed by Russia to make genocide the new norm for the whole world," Zelensky said and threatened that Ukraine will respond "absolutely justly and powerfully.”

The strike on Hroza became the most massive in terms of the number of deaths in Kharkiv region since the beginning of the war - speaker of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Olena Shapoval.



The Ukrainian National Police have published the first footage after the Russian… pic.twitter.com/EJ4y76LLtx — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 5, 2023

Zelensky: The most important challenge is to maintain the unity of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country needs a victory so that "Putin cannot direct his aggression towards other countries".

According to him, the most important challenge at the moment is to maintain the unity of Europe.

At the beginning of the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, he emphasized that this applies not only to the EU, but also to the whole of Europe:

"I think this is the biggest challenge before us, because Russia will attack through disinformation, fakes, etc. The second most important thing is for Ukraine to have a shield in the winter, because then we will have different types of attacks with Russian missiles, including Iranian drones".

Asked if he was worried about the decision of the United States Congress to deny arms aid to Ukraine, Zelensky said that there is a full-scale war in his country and it is not a time for worries, but for work. He added that there is still an election campaign underway there with some, in his words, "strange wishes".

Zelensky called on the opposition in Russia to fight for changes in the country

The opposition in Russia must take appropriate actions if they want something to really change in their country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with "Sky TG 24", Ukrinform reported.

"It is very difficult to send any message to the Russian Federation today. It seems to me that those who are on the territory of Russia do not want to hear anything. It is easier for them to live this way," he added.

The Ukrainian leader expressed his opinion that the Russians should have been demonstrating for the past 30 years.

"The power in Russia is now in the hands of the head of state, who can be re-elected and against whom the people should have fought if they supported freedom and human rights," Zelensky also said.

At the same time, the opposition forces that are fighting against the current tyranny of Putin in Russia "must continue on this path", he noted.

"Ukraine must push out the enemy, Europe must support Ukraine, support Ukrainian values, because they are common values and common threats. And the opposition in Russia must take appropriate actions if they want something in their country to really change," said the Ukrainian president, as quoted by Ukrinform.

EU leaders expressed hope that the US would continue to support Ukraine

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that the United States Congress will reconsider its decision not to include arms aid to Ukraine.

Before the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, she emphasized:

"Here in the EU, we are working on a package of 50 billion for Ukraine for the period 2024-2027. This is very important because Ukraine needs predictability and reliability through direct budget support. As far as I see the situation in the United States, I am very confident in their support for Ukraine. What they are working on is finding the right moment."

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also expressed hope for the same:

"A few days ago, we had a very important telephone conversation with President Joe Biden. It was a very important moment because he assured us, and we felt his personal commitment, that the United States will support Ukraine in the long term. And we are working very closely."

Von der Leyen said she would hold a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. For his part, Michel said he noted the absence of President Ilham Aliyev from the meeting.

The High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Josep Borrell, for his part, expressed hope that the United States Congress will reconsider its decision not to include in its budget arms aid to Ukraine. Entering the meeting of the European Political Community in Granada, he defined the decision as follows:

"Certainly this was unexpected and certainly not good news, but we hope that this is not the final decision of the United States. Ukraine needs the support of the EU, that's for sure - it will be there and we will increase it, but so should the United States. My hope, the hope of Ukrainians and anyone who does not want Putin to win this war, is that the United States will find a way to rethink this decision and continue to support Ukraine."

Borrell also said that EU aid cannot replace US aid.

Over 26,000 Ukrainians are missing since the war began

More than 26,000 Ukrainians are missing since the start of the war last year, the Interior Ministry of Kyiv said, as quoted by "France Presse".

11 thousand are the civilians for whom there is no data, and 15 thousand are the missing military personnel.

US to send confiscated Iranian munitions to Ukraine

The United States has sent Ukraine more than 1 million units of Iranian munitions that were seized last year, the US military said yesterday, as quoted by Reuters.

The US Navy has for years seized weapons believed to have been shipped from Iran to Tehran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels and usually smuggled in fishing boats.

The US Central Command, which is responsible for operations in the Middle East, said nearly 1.1 million rounds of 7.62mm caliber were sent to Ukraine.

They were seized by the US Navy in December 2022 from a shipment by Iran's Revolutionary Guards to Houthi forces in Yemen.

"We are determined to work together with our allies and partners to stem the flow of Iran's lethal weapons into the region by all lawful means, including through US and UN-imposed sanctions and interdictions," US Central Command said in a statement.

The munitions sent are unlikely to bring about a radical change in the course of hostilities at a time when Ukraine is in desperate need of long-range weapons and air defense systems, according to Reuters.

Ukraine reports new advances in the south, holds back Russian forces in the east

Ukrainian forces have made some progress in their push into the south, part of a grueling counteroffensive to retake areas seized from Russia in its 19-month invasion, Ukraine's military said.

Officials also said Kyiv's forces are resisting Russian attempts to reverse gains Ukraine has made on the eastern front since the counteroffensive began in June.

At the same time, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported some success for its troops on the eastern front.

To the south, Ukraine has made progress as Kyiv continues to push for the Sea of Azov to divide Russian-occupied territory to the south and east, Reuters reports.

"We have achieved partial success west of Robotyne," southern group spokesman Oleksandr Stupun told national television, noting that Ukrainian troops "continue to strengthen the positions they hold."

"In some areas, we are advancing from 100 to 600 meters," adds Stupun.

The advance south has been slower than the lightning-quick conquests a year ago in the northeast. Ukrainian troops have captured a number of villages and officials say they are preparing around Robotyne and other villages for further offensives.

In its evening report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said its forces had repelled Russian attacks near Robotyne and the nearby village of Verbove.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow forces had struck Ukrainian positions near Andriivka and a nearby village.

It also said it shot down 31 drones fired from Kyiv overnight over three southern Russian regions, but did not report any casualties or damage.

Yesterday, a Ukrainian security source said Kyiv's forces carried out a drone strike in Russia's western Belgorod region and hit a S-400 air defense system and its radar, Reuters reports.

Shoigu and General Gerasimov met with commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov held a meeting with the commanders of the troops fighting in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

It was not immediately clear where the meeting took place.

The ministry aired footage of the meeting where Shoigu discussed the training of servicemen and volunteers in the reserve units. He stated that he had inspected such regiments in the Southern Military District of Russia today.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Spain for a summit with European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to participate in the Third Meeting of the European Political Community, a forum to promote cooperation between more than 40 countries created after the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

The agency notes that European leaders meeting today in Granada are expected to reassure Zelensky of their long-term support after US President Joe Biden expressed concerns that infighting among Republicans in the US Congress could damage US policy on continuing aid to Kyiv.

"Our common goal is to guarantee the security and stability of our common European home," Zelensky wrote on the “X” social platform.

"We are working together with our partners to strengthen the European security structure, especially for regional security. Ukraine has important proposals in this regard," announced the Ukrainian president.

"We will pay special attention to the Black Sea region, as well as to our joint efforts to strengthen global food security and freedom of navigation," Zelensky added.

In July, Russia withdrew from an agreement that allowed Ukraine to safely export food products through the Black Sea, traditionally Kyiv's main export corridor. In response, Ukraine created a temporary "humanitarian corridor" for cargo ships, and several ships departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

"Ukraine's main priority, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defense. We already have the foundations for new partnership agreements and look forward to their approval and implementation," noted the Ukrainian president.

He gave no details, but Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on its Western allies for weapons, fears Russia will launch a new wave of airstrikes on energy facilities this winter.

"This should be a productive day for Ukraine and Europe as a whole," Zelensky stressed, referring to the forum in Granada.

Bloomberg: Istanbul will host the next consultations on Ukraine this month after the meetings in Copenhagen and Jeddah

Turkey is preparing to host the third international meeting of national security advisers working to build support for a peace summit that Ukraine wants to host later this year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Such meetings have already taken place in Copenhagen, Denmark, in June and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.

The new round of consultations is scheduled to take place in Istanbul later this month, the sources told Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

The participants will discuss ideas for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine, according to the Bloomberg publication, quoted in Turkish media. At the center of the agenda will be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan and Kyiv's intention to organize a global meeting this year to discuss this initiative.

If the meeting takes place, it is expected to be attended by a limited number of officials, including US representatives, two people told Bloomberg. The White House has not determined who exactly will attend. Russia, which described the previous meetings as illegitimate, was not invited, Bloomberg also points out.

TASS reported today that the Russian embassy in Turkey has not received information or an invitation to an international conference on Ukraine.

"We have not been informed about it, we have not received an invitation," the Russian diplomatic mission in Ankara told the agency's correspondent.

Russia plans to build a naval base on the Black Sea coast in a separatist region of Georgia

Russia plans to build a naval base on the coast of the Black Sea in Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia, the leader of the region told the Russian news agency “Izvestia” after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reported.

The self-proclaimed president of the Russian-backed separatist region, Aslan Bzhania, said an agreement had been signed to establish a permanent naval base in the Ochamchire region. "We signed an agreement and in the near future there will be a permanent naval base of the Russian Navy in the Ochamchire region," Bzhania told “Izvestia”. "The purpose of all this is to increase the level of defense capabilities of both Russia and Abkhazia, and this type of interaction will continue," he added. "There are also things I can't talk about," Bzhania said.

Russia recognized Abkhazia and another breakaway region, South Ossetia, as independent countries in 2008 after Russian troops repelled an attempt by Georgia to regain control of South Ossetia in a five-day war that ended on August 12, 2008.

The Wall Street Journal reported that in the wake of Ukrainian attacks, Russia has withdrawn most of its Black Sea fleet from its main base in annexed Crimea. Reuters notes that it has not yet received a response from Russia to its request for comment on this information.

London: Moscow plans to use mines against civilian ships in the Black Sea

Russia plans to use sea mines against civilian ships in the Black Sea, including near Ukrainian ports, to cut off Ukrainian grain exports.

This was said in a statement by the British Foreign Office, which cited its intelligence.

Moscow would "certainly want to avoid openly sinking civilian ships and would falsely accuse Ukraine of any attack," so Britain is releasing the information to both condemn such tactics and prevent an incident.

With advanced intelligence, London and Washington tried to avoid catastrophes like the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in June, and with their leaks to the media, the United States sought to avoid a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was quoted as saying the figures showed "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's complete disregard for civilian life and the needs of the world's most vulnerable".

Experts say Russia has the ability to mine Black Sea ports such as Odesa and Chornomorsk with submarines that can carry up to 24 mines. That may be enough to deter ships from taking grain from Ukraine to export to markets in the Middle East, East Africa and elsewhere, the Guardian writes.

Russia has abandoned a deal to export Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, which was in place almost a year after Russia initially imposed a blockade on Ukrainian ports after the war began. Since then, the movement of civilian vessels to and from Ukraine could pose a threat as Russia has declared a "war zone".

Kyiv has created a "temporary humanitarian corridor" through the waters of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey, through which several ships have passed, and officials and observers say it is trying to weaken the Black Sea Fleet both to aid its counteroffensive and to make this de facto blockade impossible. Britain has already accused Russia of carrying out a missile attack on a civilian cargo ship on August 24 that was foiled by Ukrainian defenses.

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said last night that 12 cargo ships are currently expected to enter Ukrainian waters along the new corridor, and another 10 are expected to exit. Pletenchuk did not specify when this would happen, but confirmation of his words would mean that traffic on this route is increasing.

According to Pletenchuk, Kyiv is doing everything to ensure the safety of civilian vessels that enter Ukrainian territorial waters and that after leaving they will continue in the waters of Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

For the time being between July 2023 and June 2024, Ukraine's grain exports have shrunk to 6.82 million metric tons from 8.99 million in the same period in 2022-2023 - a 24% drop.

