Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office terminated the proceedings related to ex-PM Kiril Petkov's Citizenship

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office terminated pre-trial proceedings related to a declaration of citizenship submitted by Kiril Petkov at the time he was prime minister.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated by a decree at the end of May by a prosecutor at the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office for the fact that Kiril Petkov concealed the truth about the existence of dual citizenship.

Initially, the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office refused to initiate pre-trial proceedings in the case due to the lack of a committed crime within the content of the Criminal Code. Then the refusal was confirmed by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office-Sofia.

After the pre-trial proceedings were initiated by the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office and sent to the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, numerous investigative actions were carried out. After a report of the collected materials, the supervising prosecutors have determined that no criminal act has been committed within the meaning of Art. 313, para. 1 of the Criminal Code and the pre-trial proceedings were terminated.

