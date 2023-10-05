Sunak is Negotiating Initiatives with Bulgaria, Belgium and Serbia to deal with Illegal Migration

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree today on bilateral initiatives with Bulgaria, Belgium and Serbia to deal with organized crime related to illegal migration, his office announced, as quoted by BTA and Reuters.

The agreement with Bulgaria will provide for the exchange of information and practical support. This will take place at the summit of the European Political Community in Granada. Sunak will call for more coordinated action to tackle rising levels of illegal migration to Europe.

Sunak has made stopping migrants arriving in small boats across the English Channel one of his top priorities ahead of elections expected next year. So far, more than 25,000 people have been found to have crossed the Channel this year. The British leader and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also chair a small group meeting with other partners within the European political community to discuss joint action to tackle illegal migration and organized crime.

The UK initiative with Bulgaria will include the exchange of information and practical support. The agreement with Belgium will see the use of new advanced people detection technologies to identify and intercept traffic through Belgium to Britain, according to Sunak's office. An agreement will be reached with Serbia in the area of criminal prosecution, breaking up of criminal networks, exchange of intelligence and operational cooperation in the field of border management.

The "European Political Community" initiative is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron. Most countries on the continent participate in it, including countries outside the European Union such as Great Britain, Serbia and Ukraine.

