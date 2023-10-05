COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 250 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | October 5, 2023, Thursday // 09:21
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: More than 250 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

More than 250 new cases (277) of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, five people have died as a result of the disease, according to the data published in the Unified Information Portal. 80% of the dead were not vaccinated, as were 55.60% of the infected.

The new cases were detected using 1,899 tests, which means that the proportion of positive tests is 14.587%.

The total number of deaths has reached 38,475 since the beginning of the pandemic. 3,601 cases are active, of which 356 have been hospitalized, of which 55 have been admitted in the last 24 hours. 67.27% of them were not vaccinated.

There are 27 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 146 people were cured, bringing the total number to 1,273,364. The doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours were 3,158, bringing the number of fully vaccinated people to 2,077,859. Of these, 954,575 received a booster dose, and 82,005 - and a second booster.

