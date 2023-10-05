Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm with slight chance of Rain in the Mountains

The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, and the maximum - between 25°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

Sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness. After lunch, it will rain in some places in the mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from the east-southeast.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea, with temporary increases in cloudiness. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 22-24°C, which is the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be about 2 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. After lunch, it will rain in some places in the massifs of Western Bulgaria. A light wind will blow from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°C, at 2000 - about 12°C.

On Friday, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, but without significant precipitation. A weak to moderate north-west wind will blow, in the eastern regions - north-east wind. The maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, and the minimum – mostly between 7°C and 12°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the weekend. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures in most areas will be between 5°C and 10°C, and the maximum - between 21°C and 26°C, on Sunday - 3-4 degrees higher.

During the first days of next week, a cold atmospheric front will pass through the country. There will be more significant increases in cloud cover and light rain will fall in some places. At first from the northwest and then from the northeast, cold air will enter and maximum temperatures will drop.

