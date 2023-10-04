Bulgaria: Parliament accepted the Agreement between the Government and the Energy Workers

With 133 votes in favor, 66 against and 0 abstentions, the parliament supported the government's agreement with the protesters from the coal industry and the energy workers from the thermal plants.

Against voted BSP, "Vazrazhdane" and "There Is Such a People".

Mutual insults and subsequent punishments of MPs accompanied the debates on the topic.

"We from 'Vazrazhdane' are against this supposedly invented agreement, which does not satisfy the protest. It mocks the people and we warn you, do not play with people's patience. The people are not stupid", said Iskra Mihailov from "Vazrazhdane".

WCC-DB accused "Vazrazhdane" of populism.

"From those 10 minutes that you lost Ms. Mihailova in the hall, I did not hear a proposal for a solution. Only when you call the agreement with the unions 'shameful', and it was signed by a large part of the unions in the energy sector. Her party wants to introduce a new division in the sector and just when we want to preserve this progress," announced Radoslav Ribarski from WCC-DB.

The Left asked for the agreement to not be signed, but to accept their proposal from last week to immediately withdraw the Territorial Plans from Brussels and fundamentally revise the Recovery Plan.

"We from the Bulgarian Socialist Party will not support this proposal. There are too many ambiguities and questions than answers for the protesting miners and energy workers. What has been described at the moment, there is no certainty to save the miners' jobs, there is no action. Everything is wholesale, piecemeal, just to blur the tension. There must be a long-term vision, if you can't do it, resign, so that we don't ruin this sector, the pride of the Bulgarian economy," Dragomir Stoinov added.

Only the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) did not participate in the debates.

The blockade of the "Trakia" highway, however, will remain. This is what the protesting miners from "Maritsa-Iztok" decided despite the agreement voted by the National Assembly.

Their main demand is now the withdrawal of the Territorial Plans for a just transition and new negotiations on the points of the agreement. Biser Binev from the "Podkrepa" trade union called on their colleagues from the thermal power plants to support them.

