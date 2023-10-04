Bulgaria: The Opposition will submit a Vote of No Confidence against the Government due to its Energy Policy

"Vazrazhdane" (Revival) and "There Is Such a People" will submit a vote of no confidence against the government this Friday (October 6) because of its energy policy and "the destruction of the Bulgarian coal industry", announced the leader of the pro-Russian formation Kostadin Kostadinov on the sidelines of parliament. He specified that the decision of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) is expected within hours.

"Bulgaria will be transformed from an energy exporter into an importer. This is happening because of the current government," said Kostadinov.

The three parliamentary groups have a total of 71 votes, and a successful vote of no confidence requires at least 121, i.e. the opposition still lacks 50 votes. Kostadinov hinted that he expects support for the vote from GERB, who in their statements criticize the actions of the government - including today Boyko Borissov threatening that if the Minister of Energy Rumen Radev does not fulfill the agreement with the energy workers, he will be asked to resign. With the votes of GERB, the four parliamentary groups would have 140 votes.

If the vote is supported, the cabinet must resign and its powers will be terminated, and until a new government is elected, it becomes a "resigned government". However, if the vote of no confidence is unsuccessful, a new request on the same grounds cannot be made in the next 6 months.

According to the rules for the work of the National Assembly, debates on the project can begin no earlier than 3 and no later than 7 days after its submission to the parliament. Its voting takes place no earlier than 24 hours after the end of the debates. This means that, despite the parliamentary vacation due to the local elections, which should start on October 7, next week it is possible that the parliament will again sit in an extraordinary session, with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, having the last word on this.

The first successful vote of no confidence in the recent history of Bulgaria was submitted by GERB in 2022. The reason for it was "the failure of the 'Petkov' cabinet in financial and economic policy".

