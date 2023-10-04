COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 305 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgria for the last 24 hours are 305, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,230 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 13.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 343 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 26 are in intensive care units. There are 54 new hospital admissions.

252 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,273,218 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,475 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,730 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,622,540 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,470 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,315,163 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal