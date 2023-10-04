Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm Today

October 4, 2023, Wednesday
It will be mostly sunny today and warm in most areas of the country.

The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia - around 7°C, slightly lower in some valleys - around 5-6°C, and the maximum - between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light wind will blow from the south-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be 22-23°C, which is also the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 knots.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A light wind will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°C, at 2000 - about 12°C.

Until the end of this week and the beginning of next week, sunny weather will prevail, without significant precipitation. A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures in most areas will be between 23°C and 28°C, slightly lower on Saturday, and minimum temperatures will mostly be between 7°C and 12°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

