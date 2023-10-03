Poland and the Czech Republic introduce Checks on the Slovak Border

Poland and the Czech Republic will introduce temporary border controls at their borders in Slovakia.

"From midnight today, we are restoring border checks on the Slovak border. We will check the documents of those entering Poland", said Minister Mariusz Kaminski, adding that the measure will be introduced in 10 days.

The Czech Republic will introduce temporary border controls with Slovakia starting tomorrow to stop illegal migration flows and smugglers, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan announced.

Random checks will be carried out along the border until October 13, with the possibility of extension, the minister specified on the social media platform "X". "The step was agreed with Poland", he added.

The populist pro-Russian party "Smer - Social Democracy", led by former prime minister Robert Fico, won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia a few days ago.

Germany introduced temporary border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic at the end of September. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced that temporary border crossing points will be established to control migrant flows. At a press conference in Berlin, the minister explained that EU borders need better control, otherwise, Schengen is in danger.

