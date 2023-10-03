The European Commission expects Harmful Emissions in the EU to be Reduced by at least 90% by 2040

Bulgaria: The European Commission expects Harmful Emissions in the EU to be Reduced by at least 90% by 2040

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Maros Sefcovic, said today that he hopes the European Union can adopt a decision to set the goal of reducing emissions of harmful gases by at least 90 percent by 2040, Reuters reported.

Sefcovic made the announcement during a hearing in the EP's environment committee, which needs to support him with at least a two-thirds majority to be approved as EP vice-president in charge of the European Green Deal.

The proposal to set a new target for the reduction of emissions of harmful gases was made on the basis of recommendations of advisers to Sefcovic. He takes over the portfolios related to the EC's climate policies after the resignation of the European Commissioner for Climate Affairs, Frans Timmermans, in August.

Timmermans, who was the European Commission's executive vice-president in charge of Europe's Green Deal, left to head a centre-left political bloc for the Netherlands' parliamentary elections in November.

