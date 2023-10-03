Bulgaria: A Man and a 15-year-old Boy Died in a Car Accident in Vidin region
A 32-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy died in a car accident on the Ruzhintsi - Drenovets road, at the fork for the village of Roglec, reports the National Radio. The incident was reported last night at 00:49.
According to initial information, the car driven by the man left the road and overturned in a ravine. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger died on the spot.
The other passenger - a 21-year-old man from Belo Pole - was admitted to the hospital in Vidin for treatment. The investigation into the case continues, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
