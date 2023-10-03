Bulgaria: A Man and a 15-year-old Boy Died in a Car Accident in Vidin region

Society » INCIDENTS | October 3, 2023, Tuesday // 13:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A Man and a 15-year-old Boy Died in a Car Accident in Vidin region @Pixabay

A 32-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy died in a car accident on the Ruzhintsi - Drenovets road, at the fork for the village of Roglec, reports the National Radio. The incident was reported last night at 00:49.

According to initial information, the car driven by the man left the road and overturned in a ravine. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger died on the spot.

The other passenger - a 21-year-old man from Belo Pole - was admitted to the hospital in Vidin for treatment. The investigation into the case continues, pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: viding, man, boy, car
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria