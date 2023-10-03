The Ban on Russian Cars entering Bulgaria also applies to Transit

The ban on the entry of cars with Russian registration also applies when transiting through Bulgaria, the Customs Agency announced yesterday afternoon.

The ban applies to "passenger and other cars with Russian license plates intended for the transport of up to 10 people, including personal ones."

Russian-registered vehicles currently in the EU should leave no later than six months after their initial entry or within the period of their temporary import permit, and will not be able to re-enter or obtain a permit to extend temporary importation.

The analysis of the traffic through the Bulgarian border crossings since 12/09/2023 shows a small number of cases, mainly of transit through the country, of cars with Russian registration, also reported by the Customs Agency.

