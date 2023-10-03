COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 434 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | October 3, 2023, Tuesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 434 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 434, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,950 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 14.7 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 339 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 23 are in intensive care units. There are 78 new arrivals in medical facilities.

230 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,272,966 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,424 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,234 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 were admininistered, and a total of 4,619,810 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,468 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,314,858 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

Tags: COVID-19, cases, Coronavirus, Bulgaria
