Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny until the End of the Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 3, 2023, Tuesday // 08:57
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny until the End of the Week Photo: Stella Ivanova @novinite.com

Today will be mostly sunny. The wind will come from the east and will be light. The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, the maximum - between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea. A light easterly wind will blow. The minimum temperatures on the sea coast will be from 13°C to 18°C, and the maximum - between 21°C and 23°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. A light wind will blow, mainly from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 - about 10°C.

Until the end of the week, it will be mostly sunny and only in isolated places in the mountains in Western Bulgaria, and on Saturday - in Eastern Bulgaria, there will be light precipitation. Minimum temperatures in most areas will be between 9°C and 14°C, slightly lower at the start of the period, and maximums between 23°C and 28°C, 2-3 degrees lower on Saturday.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

