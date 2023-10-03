Bulgaria: The Blockades of "Struma" and "Trakia" remain for the 5th Day - Protesters to meet with Denkov

Representatives of the miners and energy workers will meet today with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov - but the blockade of key roads will not stop, they announced to bTV.

Today the highways "Trakia" and "Struma" will be blocked, after the protesters stayed all night on them.

"Today there will be a meeting. We accepted this invitation, but under certain conditions. Yesterday, from our stated position of six demands, one of the conditions was that the meeting be held with representatives of the protestors and the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly. If not all parliamentary groups are present there will be no talks", commented Biser Binev from the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labor.

Initially, the Prime Minister invited the protesters to an administrative building in Radnevo - but they refused to present their demands in relation to the territorial plans there. Later, the press service of the Council of Ministers announced that the talks will take place today, at 11 a.m., in hall 134 of the National Assembly (the building of the former Communist Party House).

"We will not go to a meeting with Prime Minister Denkov. Just yesterday he invited us to a meeting somewhere on some floor of an administrative building. We will go to the meeting in the parliament. Let's tell the people why we are here, because it continues to linger in the public space that some people are doing some stupid things. The problem is that in just two years, Bulgaria can return to the years of communism," said Mario Ninov, the chairman of the strike committee of the "Podkrepa" CL.

The meeting is expected to include the ministers of energy, regional development and public works, and economy and industry. The leaders and people's representatives from the political parties that support the government will also take part, says the press release of the Council of Ministers.

