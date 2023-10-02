The EC received Bulgaria's revised Recovery and Sustainability Plan on September 30

The European Commission received the revised recovery and sustainability plan for Bulgaria on September 30, confirmed its spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker. He specified that the Commission has two months to make the comments on it, if any, and two more months to give its assessment on it.

The Commission notes that Bulgaria insists on taking into account the revision of the maximum amount of grants under the recovery and resilience mechanism from 6.27 billion euros to 5.69 billion. It is part of the update from June last year and is based on the relatively good economic results of Bulgaria in 2020 and 2021 in comparison with the initially predicted ones.

The amendment affects 17 investments included in the original plan. Funding for some of these investments has been reduced, such as those related to the energy efficiency of public buildings, the national renewable energy storage infrastructure and the modernization of hospital facilities. Three investments have been removed from the plan - in support of the digital transformation of "Bulgarian Posts", the construction of an intermodal transport terminal in Ruse and the digitization of management, control and efficient use of water.

Asked by the National Radio how much of the European funds Bulgaria would lose if it postponed the closure of its coal plants, de Keersmaecker did not give a specific answer and stated:

"We will see to what extent the plans contain all these elements that should be present in them, the objectives, the ways in which they will try to support the different regions that are facing a transition to a greener economy. This analysis is being done now and on this basis, a decision will be made to accept the programs under the just transition fund".

