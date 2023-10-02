Bulgaria: Bus with around 30 Migrants Crashed near Breznik
A bus with migrants crashed near Breznik. The driver refused to stop at a STOP sign and the vehicle overturned into the ditch.
About 30 migrants were traveling in the bus. About 19 of them were taken to the hospital in Pernik for examination, reported the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik.
According to BNT sources, there are also injured people who have been transferred to hospitals in Sofia.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Car with 17 Migrants collided with a Taxi in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: Helicopter Crash with One Dead
- » Bulgaria: Drone with a suspected Bomb was discovered near Tyulenovo
- » Bulgaria: Relatives of the Victims from the Flood in Tsarevo will receive 15,000 Leva in compensation
- » Bulgaria: A Man and a 4-Year-Old Child Died after a Car-Train Crash
- » Bulgaria: Child was Stabbed after a Fight between Minors in Yambol