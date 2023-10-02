Bulgaria: Bus with around 30 Migrants Crashed near Breznik

Society » INCIDENTS | October 2, 2023, Monday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Bus with around 30 Migrants Crashed near Breznik @BNT

A bus with migrants crashed near Breznik. The driver refused to stop at a STOP sign and the vehicle overturned into the ditch.

About 30 migrants were traveling in the bus. About 19 of them were taken to the hospital in Pernik for examination, reported the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pernik.

According to BNT sources, there are also injured people who have been transferred to hospitals in Sofia.

