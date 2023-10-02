Bulgaria: Clashes on “Struma” Highway - Protesters broke through the Police Cordon

Clashes between the protesting miners and energy workers and the gendarmerie on "Struma" highway. The demonstrators managed to break through the police cordon, which blocked them from leaving with their cars on the road to Dupnitsa.

For the fourth day in a row, the blockades of main roads in Stara Zagora region by protesting miners and energy workers continue. In addition to "Struma", "Trakia" and "Hainboaz" are blocked.

Today's clashes occurred after the police did not allow the protesters to leave with their cars on the road to Dupnitsa. Then the demonstrators set off on foot from the junction for Bobov Dol towards "Struma". After about half an hour, the procession was stopped at the edge of the highway by the gendarmerie. There, by pushing, the protesters managed to break through the police cordon.

"We are either criminals or we have done something wrong to be treated like this," said one of the protesters. "They are fighting for their bread, and we can't!" raged another, recalling the recent protests by policemen.

Around 11 o'clock the protesters came out on the highway at the 59th kilometer. There they reached an agreement with the law enforcement officers to let the gathered cars pass and head towards the E-79 road through Dupnitsa.

At the moment, the police is stopping the traffic on "Struma" at the Dupnitsa-sever road junction and the town of Boboshevo, so that there are no queues. Exit roads have been made in both directions. The "Trakia" highway near Stara Zagora and the Hainboaz pass remain closed. Traffic on the Dupnitsa - Kyustendil road is difficult in both directions, a detour route is provided.

