Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva came close to the World Title in Chess

The Bulgarian Beloslava Krasteva won a bronze medal at the World Chess Championship for young men and women under 20 years of age in Mexico City. She missed an excellent chance to take the title, but in the last 11th round she lost with the white pieces of the Argentinian Candela Francisco Guecamburu.

Krasteva was leading in the rankings and needed a draw.

After the defeat, Krasteva and Guecamburu finished with an equal score of 8.5 points each, but due to the victory in the direct match, the Argentine won the title.

The silver goes to the American Carissa Yip, who with her victory over Trisha Kanyamarala (Ireland) also collected 8.5 points.

The three prize-winners have an equal score of points, but in direct matches, Krasteva has worse indicators. The Argentine has 1.5 points from the matches with Yip and Krasteva, the American has 1 point, and the Bulgarian took only one draw from her two competitors.

"I played a good game and made a gross mistake and then there was nothing I could do. It is very important how you distribute your strength, because the tournament is quite long, almost two weeks under constant pressure," Krasteva commented to BNT.

She shared that she has bigger goals for next year.

"I'm motivated, I'll work hard, I'll perform stronger in tournaments, next year I'll go to the world championship again and try to win it and I'll try to advance in professional women's chess as well."

This is the second success for Bulgarian chess in just over a month, after Nurgyul Salimova came second in the World Cup tournament. She was given a chance to play in the 2024 Women's Challenger tournament, which gives her the right to participate in a match for the world title.

Also in Mexico City among the youth, the only Bulgarian representative Momchil Petkov ended with a victory and finished 21st.

