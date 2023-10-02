Bulgaria: Protesters blockade Main Roads in the Country for the Fourth Day in a row

Politics | October 2, 2023, Monday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Protesters blockade Main Roads in the Country for the Fourth Day in a row

For the fourth day, the blockades of main roads in Stara Zagora region by protesting miners and energy workers continue.
Yesterday, protesters and the police reached a consensus - to open "Prohoda na Republikata" only to cars and trucks up to 12 tons twice for four hours a day - in the morning from 6 to 10 a.m. and in the late afternoon - from 4 to 8 p.m. At the appointed hour, however, the barricades were returned and "Hainboaz" remained closed to all.

The Sub-Balkan road near Gurkovo also remains closed. There is also a blockade in Radnevo on the road to Nova Zagora.

The Ruse - Svilengrad international road near the "Brikel" TPP in Galabovo is also closed this morning.

The "Trakia" highway near Stara Zagora, as well as the Stara Zagora-Dimitrovgrad road, was also closed for the fourth day.

None of the protesting energy workers and miners, nor from the trade unions, went to the meeting with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in the Council of Ministers.

They stated that they had been lied to repeatedly and that if anyone wanted to negotiate with them they should go to the highway. They also stated that they do not trust the rulers.



