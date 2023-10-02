NATO is increasing its presence in Kosovo with 600 British soldiers, the world agencies reported. The decision was taken shortly after an attack was carried out there on September 24.

"The UK will deploy around 200 troops from the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment, who will join the 400 British troops already in Kosovo for the exercise. Reinforcements from other alliance countries will follow," said Dylan White, NATO spokesman, quoted by BTA.

The 200 British troops who will be sent to Kosovo in addition to the 400 British troops already there for the exercise are part of a reserve force made available earlier in the week by the British army to KFOR - the force of NATO in Kosovo.

KFOR has been present in the country since the 1998-1999 war and remains the main security institution in Kosovo with a total of 4,500 troops from 27 countries.

NATO has again called for calm and invited Belgrade and Pristina to return to the path of dialogue as soon as possible, which is the only way to achieve lasting peace, the NATO spokesman said.

A Kosovo Albanian police officer was killed in the attack with heavy weapons on September 24 in northern Kosovo, where Serbs are the majority in several towns. A firefight ensued, pitting Kosovo police special forces against a squad of heavily armed Serbs. This was the most serious escalation of tension in Kosovo in recent years.

