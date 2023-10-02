Turkey strikes PKK targets in Iraq in response to the Terrorist Attack

Turkey has carried out a series of airstrikes against Kurdish rebels in Iraq. The attacks come hours after a suicide bombing targeted the Turkish interior ministry in Ankara.

The Turkish government said 20 targets and many fighters of the PKK separatist group, which claimed responsibility for the explosion yesterday, were destroyed.

Caves, warehouses and bunkers used by the Kurdish separatists were hit. A member of the "Immortals Battalion" group, linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, blew himself up yesterday in front of the ministry on Atatürk Boulevard.

The police managed to shoot the terrorist before he blew himself up. Almost 10 kilograms of explosives were found at the site of the attack, as well as 3 hand grenades, a grenade launcher and a firearm, the Ministry of the Interior announced.

