COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 33 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

33 are the new cases of infection with Covid over the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

There were 241 tests done. One infected person died in the last 24 hours. 329 people are in hospitals. The active cases of infection in the country are 3222. The administered doses of anti-covid vaccines are 185.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal