Weather in Bulgaria: Increasingly Chilly in the Morning and Warm in the Afternoon

Mostly sunny weather awaits us today as well, in combination with a moderate wind with a direction from the north-northwest. Temperatures will remain unchanged - the maximum will be between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, in Sofia around 24 degrees.

Light rain is expected overnight in isolated places in the eastern half of the country. A weak to moderate north-westerly wind will blow, in eastern Bulgaria a northerly wind, and cooler air will penetrate with it. The minimum temperatures in most areas will be between 10 and 15 degrees, in Sofia no more than 8-9 degrees.

Maximum temperatures will slightly decrease compared to today and will be between 22°C and 27°C. It will be mostly sunny. Only in some places, mainly in Central Bulgaria, it will rain lightly. A weak and moderate north-westerly wind will blow in eastern Bulgaria, including along the Black Sea - a northerly wind. And it will stay sunny on the seashore. The excitement of the sea will be about 2-3 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains, with more significant increases in cloudiness in the massifs of Central Bulgaria. It will rain in some places there. It will remain windy - a moderate, temporarily strong north-northwest wind will blow.

In Bulgaria, it will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. In the morning it will be foggy in some places. Minimum temperatures will further decrease, daytime temperatures will slightly increase.

On Thursday, there will be precipitation mainly in the northeastern regions and in the mountains. On Friday, the cloudiness will be changeable, with almost no precipitation.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology