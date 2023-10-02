Bulgaria: Sirens Today as the National Early Warning System will be Tested
A test of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System will be performed today at 11 a.m. The sirens will be activated in the cities of Sofia, Burgas, Varna, Kardjali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, the village of Lozenets, Shabla, in the populated areas in the 30-kilometer zone around Kozloduy NPP, as well as in sites with local notification systems integrated into the national system.
Broadcast national alert and end-of-alert signals will also be accompanied by voice information.
The test will be for announcing an air hazard.
