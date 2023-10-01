Turkey: Suicide Bombing in Ankara

A suicide bombing was carried out in front of the Ministry of Interior in the center of the Turkish capital, Ankara.

At 9:30 a.m., a loud explosion was heard, followed by gunfire.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that two terrorists arrived in a minivan in front of the Interior Ministry. One of the terrorists blew himself up, the other was neutralized by the police.

Two policemen were injured in the explosion. Their condition is not serious. Enhanced security measures have been taken in the area. Many police teams, fire teams, ambulances were dispatched.

Traffic on several boulevards in the area, including part of Atatürk Boulevard, is blocked.

The Ministry of Interior is located very close to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, where the new parliamentary year is scheduled to open today.

It is not yet clear which group is behind the attack.

A person blew himself up near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in Ankara. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey stated that two persons approached the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a car. One man blew himself up, the other was… pic.twitter.com/BZUWWovcqe — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) October 1, 2023

