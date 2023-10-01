Turkey: Suicide Bombing in Ankara

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | October 1, 2023, Sunday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Turkey: Suicide Bombing in Ankara

A suicide bombing was carried out in front of the Ministry of Interior in the center of the Turkish capital, Ankara.

At 9:30 a.m., a loud explosion was heard, followed by gunfire.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that two terrorists arrived in a minivan in front of the Interior Ministry. One of the terrorists blew himself up, the other was neutralized by the police.

Two policemen were injured in the explosion. Their condition is not serious. Enhanced security measures have been taken in the area. Many police teams, fire teams, ambulances were dispatched.

Traffic on several boulevards in the area, including part of Atatürk Boulevard, is blocked.

The Ministry of Interior is located very close to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, where the new parliamentary year is scheduled to open today.

It is not yet clear which group is behind the attack.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: suicide, bombing, Ankara, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria