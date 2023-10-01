Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva is Close to the World Chess Title

Beloslava Krasteva beat China's Lu Miaoyi with the black pieces on the 75th move in a game from the penultimate, tenth round of the World Under-20 Chess Championship in Mexico City and took a big step towards the title.

Krasteva continues unbeaten in the championship and after seven wins and three draws remained at the top of the provisional standings before the final round with a score of 8.5 points, having a point lead over her closest competitors for the first place - Carissa Ip (USA), Candela Guecamburu (Argentina) and Trisha Kanyamarala (Ireland).

In her last game of the competition tonight, the Bulgarian will play with white against Guecamburu.

In the tenth round of the open tournament, Momchil Petkov drew with the whites with the Italian Gabriele Lumachi and took 35th place with 6.0 points. Petkov will end the tournament with white against the Indian G B Harshavardhan.

The leader is Marc'Andria Maurizzi (France) with 8.0 points, and second with the same score is Luka Budisavljević from Serbia. The two will meet each other in the final round.

