Former Prime Minister Robert Fico's Slovak Left Party SMER-SSD defeated its rival in Slovakia's parliamentary election after campaigning to end military aid to Ukraine. However, he will have to win allies to form a government, Reuters reported.

This is shown by the results of the vote count in 98% of the electoral districts. According to them, Fico's party "Smer – Sociálna Demokracia" leads with 23.37% of the votes. The liberal "Progressive Slovakia" follows with 16.86%, and the "Voice - Social Democracy" party, which could become a major factor in the formation of the next government, is in third place with 15.03%.

Fico's former colleague and leader of the left-wing party "Voice" Peter Pellegrini left his options open for future coalitions.

Under a government led by Fico and his SMER-SSD party, NATO member Slovakia is expected to follow Hungary in challenging the European Union's consensus position on support for Ukraine, just as the bloc seeks to preserve unity in opposition to the Russian invasion.

It would also signal a further shift in the region against political liberalism, which could intensify if the conservative Law and Justice party wins Poland's election later this month.

Fico's party is more nationalist and socially conservative, criticizing the social liberalism it says is imposed by Brussels.

