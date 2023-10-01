The US Government avoided the Threat of a Shutdown
The United States government avoided the threat of a shutdown after the House and Senate approved, at the last minute, a temporary funding resolution.
Because of the unpassed budget, federal offices had to be partially closed from the night the financial year ended.
The resolution calls for funding for 45 days, which includes funds for natural disasters, but no new aid to Ukraine.
It must be signed by the president to take effect. If Congress hadn't agreed, government offices would have had to shut down.
This would affect everything from air traffic control to marriages and wages.
