Day 584 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Putin greeted the residents of the Occupied Regions

Day 584 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin with a greeting to the residents of the regions annexed a year ago in Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 30 Shahed drones last night

An infrastructure object in western Ukraine was hit by a Russian airstrike last night



Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted the residents of the four Ukrainian regions annexed a year ago.

Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of overnight airstrikes.

In a four-minute video released after midnight, Vladimir Putin assured that residents of the four regions had confirmed their desire to be part of Russia in the recent local elections. Exactly one year ago, Moscow announced that Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are now part of the Russian Federation.

The results of the referendums held after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022 are rejected by Kyiv and the West as illegal. Moscow does not fully control any of these areas. In addition, the Ukrainian army, supplied with weapons from the West, went on a counteroffensive to retake these and other occupied territories.

Ukraine reported that an infrastructural facility was hit in a Russian attack last night in the Vinnytsia region. Russia announced that Ukrainian attacks in the Belgorod region were repelled.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 30 Shahed drones in the southern part of the country last night, Ukrinform reports, citing a Telegram post of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Shahed-131/136 UAVs were launched from Cape Chauda, targeting mainly the southern areas.

"Thirty attacking drones were destroyed in our area of responsibility by air defense forces: 20 - in Vinnytsia region, 6 - in Odesa region, 4 - in Mykolaiv region," the publication said.

A powerful fire broke out after an impact on an infrastructure site in Kalinovka. In order to protect the civilian population from the spread of the fire, the local authorities immediately carried out preparatory evacuation measures. But since the fire was under control, an evacuation was unnecessary, authorities added. There are no reports of casualties.

Earlier, Ukrainian state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia warned that a number of trains were being delayed due to an overnight airstrike carried out by Russian troops.

An infrastructure facility in western Ukraine was hit by a Russian airstrike last night, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

The governor of the Vinnytsia region, Sergiy Borzov, announced this on "Telegram".

"Unfortunately, an infrastructure object was hit," he wrote, without elaborating.

Local authorities in the town of Kalinovka ordered people living in the area to evacuate. They also did not specify what object was hit and with what weapon, BTA clarifies.

There were earlier reports of drones in the area, Reuters noted.

Russia regularly strikes Ukraine with missiles and drones.

The Russian air defense has shot down nine projectiles fired by the Ukrainian army's Uragan rocket launchers over the Belgorod region last night, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced in the meantime, as quoted by TASS.

The governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on "Telegram" that there were no injured people and no destruction.

