Bulgaria: Protesters Blockaded "Trakia" Highway and the Sub-Balkan road for almost 24 hours
The blockade of "Trakia" highway and the sub-Balkan road in the Gurkovo region, including "Prohoda na Republikata", continues. Yesterday in parliament, the request to postpone the territorial plans for a fair transition of the coal regions in Bulgaria was rejected. Chanting "Resignation", the protesting energy workers announced that they will not give in and that the proposed plan for Stara Zagora does not suit them.
The night passed peacefully, with no tension between the protesters and the police.
The protesters will remain in their positions until Monday at the earliest if no decision is made with the authorities. A large part of the gendarmerie and police officers were recalled during the night, reported Biser Binev, leader of the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Labor in "Mini Maritsa - Iztok". The dissatisfied workers continue to assert their demands and hope for negotiations.
About 200 people are at the junction of "Trakia" highway, they do not let cars pass, except for those with pregnant women and people in a critical situations.
