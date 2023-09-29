President Radev: Bulgaria must Support all Relations leading to an End to the War in Ukraine
According to President Rumen Radev, Bulgaria must make efforts to support all relations that lead to an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.
During his participation in the annual conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the Bulgarian ambassadors abroad, Radev stated:
"Bulgaria should make active efforts to support all multilateral relations leading to de-escalation, leading to an immediate cessation of hostilities and the establishment of peace."
"The main priority for Bulgaria remains the deepening of our European integration", the president also said.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Protesters Blockaded "Trakia" Highway and the Sub-Balkan road for almost 24 hours
- » Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Russia uses Fictitious Exercises in the Black Sea to Block Ukrainian Grain Exports
- » Bulgaria: Borissov promised the Protesters that Coal Plants will work until 2038
- » Bulgaria’s PM: The Plans will be Accepted despite the Protests from Miners and Energy Workers
- » Protests: Miners and Energy Workers Blocked Key Roads in Bulgaria
- » Today marks the beginning of the Pre-Election Campaign for Local Elections in Bulgaria