President Radev: Bulgaria must Support all Relations leading to an End to the War in Ukraine

Politics | September 29, 2023, Friday // 14:08
Bulgaria: President Radev: Bulgaria must Support all Relations leading to an End to the War in Ukraine President Rumen Radev (left) @Wikimedia Commons

According to President Rumen Radev, Bulgaria must make efforts to support all relations that lead to an immediate end to the war in Ukraine.

During his participation in the annual conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the Bulgarian ambassadors abroad, Radev stated:

"Bulgaria should make active efforts to support all multilateral relations leading to de-escalation, leading to an immediate cessation of hostilities and the establishment of peace."

"The main priority for Bulgaria remains the deepening of our European integration", the president also said.

