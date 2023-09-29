Bulgaria’s Defense Minister: Russia uses Fictitious Exercises in the Black Sea to Block Ukrainian Grain Exports

"Russia uses fictitious military exercises in the Black Sea to block the export of Ukrainian grain, which poses a risk to the security of our country", commented the Bulgarian Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev, who participated in the annual conference of the Minister of Foreign Affairs with the heads of foreign missions of the country.

He confirmed that there are "preconditions for incidents in the Black Sea":

"You know that Russian ships sail around our exclusive economic zone and take provocative forceful actions against merchant ships of other countries. All this poses risks to our security. The announcement of their presence is still valid, for the so-called conducting of exercises, there is no such. This is simply an occasion through which Russia uses some international legal framework and ostensibly conducting exercises, it tries to block the export of Ukrainian grain," commented Tagarev.

