The EU guarantees the Stay of Ukrainian Refugees until March 2025

European Union interior ministers have given the green light to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees in the EU for another year.

The European Commission has proposed an extension until March 4, 2025 of the reception and social benefits commitments for Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. The Temporary Protection Directive is now triggered until 4 March 2024.

There are currently over four million Ukrainian refugees from the war living in the EU. Over 1 million of them settled in Poland.

Temporary protection provides that they receive:

residence permit;

access to the labor market;

housing;

medical assistance;

social assistance;

access to education for children.

The European Commission gives member states from the EU budget 100 euros a week for maintenance, which they distribute to registered Ukrainian citizens on their territory.

The decision will enter into force after it is legally formalized and translated into the official languages of the EU, the Council of the EU announced.

It is not officially known how many Ukrainian citizens benefit from temporary protection in Bulgaria, as the specially created government portal has not published such information since March. This week, the government decided to extend the assistance program until the end of the year.

