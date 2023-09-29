Bulgaria’s Beloslava Krasteva is Second in the Current Ranking of the World Chess Championship
Bulgarian chess player Beloslava Krasteva drew with the black pieces in the eighth round against ranking leader Carissa Yip from the USA at the U20 World Championship in Mexico City.
Krasteva successfully defended herself in the game from the eighth round and she tied on the 46th move.
After this round, the Bulgarian continues to be second in the general standings with 6.5 points, only halfway behind Yip.
In the next round, Beloslava plays white against Roxangel Obregon Garcia of Cuba, who also has 6.5 points.
Among the youth, Bulgaria's youngest grandmaster Momchil Petkov drew in the eighth round. He is only 1 point, i.e. 1 win behind the three leaders. The talent has so far 5.5 points - 3 wins and 5 draws.
