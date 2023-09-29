Protests: Miners and Energy Workers Blocked Key Roads in Bulgaria

Protesting miners and energy workers blocked major important roads in Bulgaria. They insist on postponing the item on the Territorial Plans for a just transition, which should be considered during today's extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, reports BTA.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m., they restricted the passage through the "Trakia" highway, "Prohoda na Republikata" in the Gurkovo area, through the main road between Stara Zagora and Haskovo, through the main Sofia - Burgas road, blocking traffic in front of the "Brikel" TPP. Employees of the Ruse Heating Plant blocked the area of the "Danube Bridge" border crossing.

During the protest on "Prohoda", there was tension between the disaffected and drivers trying to pass.

There is also a protest by employees at the "Bobov Dol" thermal power plant and the mines in the area, reports BNT. Dozens of cars driven by the workers at the thermal power plant went on a protest march along the Struma highway. They are accompanied by police patrols to control traffic on the highway. The movement of the protesters is in the right lane in the direction of Blagoevgrad and Kulata. Traffic on the junction for Dupnitsa and Kyustendil is complicated by cars with protesters. The movement of other cars is also difficult.

Workers from "Min Industry" - Pernik and "Toplofikatsiya" Pernik are protesting at the "Daskalovo" road junction, which connects the "Lyulin" and "Struma" highways, by closing the exit in the direction of Pernik.

Yesterday, miners, energy workers and representatives of trade union organizations gathered in front of the building of the cultural center in Radnevo, where the extraordinary meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works was to be held.

A vote on the Just Transition Plans for the Coal Regions was scheduled for Wednesday, but was postponed due to tensions. Yesterday the Deputy Minister of Energy Krasimir Nenov was in Radnevo, but unions, miners and energy workers refused to listen to him.

