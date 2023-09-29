The US Federal Administration is preparing for a Government Shutdown

The US government has formally notified federal employees to prepare for a shutdown after the US Congress failed to agree on funding.

Millions of public employees are threatened to stop receiving their salaries from October 1, after Republicans and Democrats in Congress are far from reaching an agreement on the necessary additional funding for their activities, and the basis is that some Republican congressmen want deep cuts of federal spending.

On Thursday, the federal government sent out official notices of the possible shutdown, and the administration is preparing to run only the most essential activities, such as Social Security and mail delivery. If a government shutdown occurs, citizens could potentially be without access to services such as passports, federal housing, food and health care programs, and even access to national parks. About 2 million federal workers and approximately 1.3 million military personnel will be affected by the potential shutdown of the US government.

Some employees will be sent home, and others whose functions are a priority - such as military personnel and airport security services - will be forced to report to work under all circumstances.

The US House of Representatives passed a Defense Department funding bill after Speaker Kevin McCarthy cut funding to Ukraine at the request of hardliners in his Republican Party.

The bill was one of several that received a vote in a late-night session that would not prevent a partial government shutdown starting Sunday.

