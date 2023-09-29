Nearly 85,000 people have moved to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh
Nearly 85,000 people have moved to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Novosti news agency reported, citing authorities in Yerevan.
Ethnic Armenians began to resettle after Azerbaijan launched a lightning military operation to establish full control over the separatist region.
Yesterday, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic issued a decree to dissolve all its institutions and to cease its existence from January 1.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing and called for international action.
