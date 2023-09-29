COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 231 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 231, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,515 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 15.2 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 308 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 18 are in intensive care units. There are 34 new arrivals in medical facilities.

114 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,272,643 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,954 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,040 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,615,738 since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,465 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,314,062 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal